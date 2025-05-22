There’s one new entry from the UK in the latest annual Europe’s Best Cities rankings, produced by Resonance Consultancy, and several big risers.

The rankings are based on a variety of factors, from education and culture to industry and disposable household income.

Each city is given a rating for ‘livability’, ‘lovability’ and ‘prosperity’.

Livability takes into account the affordability of housing, air quality, healthcare and green spaces, among other things.

The lovability rating is based on criteria including the quality of nightlife, shopping, museums and restaurants.

And the prosperity ranking is calculated by considering factors such as the GDP per capita, the poverty rate and the proportion of residents with a university degree.

Below are all the UK cities included in the 2025 list of Europe’s Best Cities, compiled by Resonance Consultancy, which describes itself as a leading advisor in tourism, real estate and economic development.

The cities are listed in reverse order, with the livability, lovability and prosperity ranking for each included, along with where they placed in the 2024 list.

Portsmouth - 18th Portsmouth is the 18th best city in the UK and 99th in Europe, down from 89th last year, according to Resonance Consultancy's 2025 list of Europe's 100 Best Cities. It is ranked 109th for livability, 113th for lovability and 65th for prosperity.

Nottingham - 17th Nottingham is the 17th best city in the UK and 97th in Europe, down from 72nd last year, according to Resonance Consultancy's 2025 list of Europe's 100 Best Cities. It is ranked 115th for livability, 81st for lovability and 66th for prosperity.

Bournemouth - 16th Bournemouth is the 16th best city in the UK and 95th in Europe, down from 77th last year, according to Resonance Consultancy's 2025 list of Europe's 100 Best Cities. It is ranked 105th for livability, 107th for lovability and 64th for prosperity.