Taylor Wimpey to launch show homes at its development in Blackburn

Taylor Wimpey Manchester is hosting a launch event for two new show homes at its Riven Stones development in Blackburn.

Homehunters are invited to visit Riven Stones in Blackburn on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 September for the unveiling of the development’s new show homes.

Taylor Wimpey’s Sales Executives will be available to answer any questions with no appointment required and an Independent Financial Advisor will also be on hand to offer free mortgage advice.

A prize draw will also take place at the launch for those who reserve a home, with a £1,000 John Lewis voucher up for grabs*.

Riven Stones street scene

A prize draw will also take place at the launch for those who reserve a home, with a £1,000 John Lewis voucher up for grabs*.

Sam Evans, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: “We’re looking forward to unveiling our two new show homes at our launch weekend. This is the perfect opportunity for visitors to take a tour of the brand new Braxton and Kingham homes to fully picture what life in Riven Stones could look like, whilst also being able to receive free mortgage advice from an Independent Financial Advisor.”

Located on the outskirts of Blackburn, close to Feniscowles village, Riven Stones will bring 225 homes to the community. In a semi-rural location, with countryside scenery, the development is designed to create a sustainable neighbourhood, with each home being fitted with PV solar panels and EV car charging stations.

The four bedroom Kingham home features ample storage space with a utility room and a single garage paired with driveway parking. The spacious living room has a bay window and the generously-sized kitchen/diner has French doors leading to the rear garden, perfect for a summer barbeque.

The 2.5 storey Braxton has its main bedroom occupying the entire second floor, with an en-suite for maximum privacy. The second and third bedrooms would be ideal for guests to stay or for somewhere to work from home.

The launch weekend event will take place on Saturday 23 September and Sunday 24 September between 11am and 5pm at Riven Stones, which is located on Broken Stone Road, Blackburn, Lancashire, BB3 0LL. To find out more, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/blackburn/riven-stones.