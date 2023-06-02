Taylor Wimpey to host Incentive Weekend Event at its development in Blackburn
Taylor Wimpey Manchester is hosting an Incentive Weekend event at their Riven Stones development to raise awareness about the selection of incentives available to homebuyers.
Homehunters are invited to visit Riven Stones in Blackburn on June 10 and 11 where Taylor Wimpey’s Sales Executives will be available from 11am to 5pm to answer any questions with no appointment required. An Independent Financial Advisor will also be on hand to offer free mortgage advice.
Sam Evans, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming potential customers to our development during our Incentive weekend event. This is the perfect opportunity for visitors to wander around Riven Stones, receive free mortgage advice from an Independent Financial Advisor and also learn about the incentives we have on offer, including the Easymover and Part Exchange Schemes.”Potential customers can alleviate the stress of selling their existing home with the Easymover scheme which allows them to reserve a new Taylor Wimpey home, even if their existing home hasn’t been sold yet*. Taylor Wimpey will then work with an estate agent and pay their fees to ensure the house selling process is as easy as possible**.Similarly, homebuyers can also sell their home to Taylor Wimpey with the Part Exchange Scheme for an agreed price*, avoiding the stress of putting the home on the market, managing and paying estate agents, and even being able to move straight into their new home from their existing one.The Incentive Weekend event will take place on Saturday June 10 and Sunday June 11 between 11am and 5pm at Riven Stones, which is located on Broken Stone Road, Blackburn, Lancashire, BB3 0LL. To find out more, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/blackburn/riven-stones.
*Terms and conditions apply. Available on selected plots and developments only. It is not offered with any other promotion unless by special arrangement by us. Please speak to a sales executive for further details.**Based on the existing home being valued by our agent and using the easymover scheme, agreed estate agents fees will be paid.