Taylor Wimpey to host Incentive Weekend Event at its development in Blackburn

Sam Evans, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming potential customers to our development during our Incentive weekend event. This is the perfect opportunity for visitors to wander around Riven Stones, receive free mortgage advice from an Independent Financial Advisor and also learn about the incentives we have on offer, including the Easymover and Part Exchange Schemes.”Potential customers can alleviate the stress of selling their existing home with the Easymover scheme which allows them to reserve a new Taylor Wimpey home, even if their existing home hasn’t been sold yet*. Taylor Wimpey will then work with an estate agent and pay their fees to ensure the house selling process is as easy as possible**.Similarly, homebuyers can also sell their home to Taylor Wimpey with the Part Exchange Scheme for an agreed price*, avoiding the stress of putting the home on the market, managing and paying estate agents, and even being able to move straight into their new home from their existing one.The Incentive Weekend event will take place on Saturday June 10 and Sunday June 11 between 11am and 5pm at Riven Stones, which is located on Broken Stone Road, Blackburn, Lancashire, BB3 0LL. To find out more, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/blackburn/riven-stones.