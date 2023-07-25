Taylor Wimpey support Rawtenstall Britain in Bloom competition entry

Taylor Wimpey Manchester recently donated £500 to Civic Pride Rossendale, who are preparing Rawtenstall for its entry in the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Britain in Bloom UK 2023 Finals.

Rawtenstall in Bloom has been accepted by the RHS to represent the North West in this year’s Large Town category of the Britain in Bloom National competition after winning gold and the heritage cup in the North West competition in 2022.

The £500 donation has been used to buy paint for the bollards and benches around the town, as well as specialist plants for sensory planters that will create a new experience for the public to enjoy.

Lynn Smith, Vice Chair of Civic Pride Rossendale, said: “We are very grateful for Taylor Wimpey’s donation and support. Everyone is so excited that we have been nominated to represent the North West in the national competition, but we will need lots of help from volunteers and financial support in order for us to make a great impression on the judges.

“We are so pleased that all the hard work by our volunteers is being recognised and that we will be able to showcase our gardens, community spirit, heritage and vibrant high street to a wider audience.”

Sam Evans, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: “We are delighted that Rawtenstall in Bloom has been chosen to represent the North West in the national Britain in Bloom competition and wish the Civic Pride Rossendale team the best of luck in the judging!”

Rawtenstall in Bloom’s theme for 2023 is Sunflowers, Slippers and Sparrows. The judging will not only consider the gardens on display, but also the community engagement and how the team has tackled environmental issues. The National Britain in Bloom judging will take place on the morning of Thursday August 3 2023.

Civic Pride Rossendale is a group of volunteers who dedicate their time to making Rossendale a better place to live and work with their primary duties being gardening and litter picking. They work to restore public gardens while also planning, creating and maintaining new ones. Civic Pride Rossendale started in Rawtenstall in 2000 and independent groups have since formed in other villages and towns within the borough.

Taylor Wimpey’s contribution is part of the housebuilder’s ongoing commitment to giving back to the communities local to its developments.

