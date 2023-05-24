Taylor Wimpey offers a selection of incentives to help homebuyers buy their dream home at Riven Stones

Riven Stones street scene

Potential customers can alleviate the stress of selling their existing home with the Easymover scheme which allows them to reserve a new Taylor Wimpey home, even if their existing home hasn’t been sold yet*. Taylor Wimpey will then work with an estate agent and pay their fees to ensure the house selling process is as easy as possible**.

Similarly, homebuyers can also sell their home to Taylor Wimpey with the Part Exchange Scheme for an agreed price*, avoiding the stress of putting the home on the market, managing and paying estate agents, and even being able to move straight into their new home from their existing one.

There is also an Armed Forces Discount Scheme which provides armed forces personnel a discount of up to £500 for every £25,000* they spend on their Taylor Wimpey home purchase as a thank you for their service.

Taylor Wimpey customers who recommend a Taylor Wimpey home to a friend or relative could also be gifted cash under the Recommend a Friend Scheme*. If the friend or family member completes the purchase on their new home, both could receive up to £500.

There are currently four 3 & 4 bedroom homes for sale in Riven Stones starting from £264,995, each a different house type:

- Designed for first time buyers, couples or families, the 3 bedroom Byford house type offers plenty of space to spare with its generous sized rooms.

- The Manford house type is ideal for flexible living with 4 bedrooms and a study towards the front of the house, meaning it has dedicated spaces for working, relaxing and socialising.

- With the addition of a garage for extra vehicle space, The Coltham house type has three double bedrooms, with a fourth smaller one presenting an option for a home office or children’s play room.

- The 4 bedroom Lydford house type has two double bedrooms and two single bedrooms, making it great for a growing family with a spacious living room, detached garage and designated utility area.

Sam Evans, Sales & Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Manchester says: “We hope the incentives we have on offer at Riven Stones will ease the pressure of buying and selling homes for our potential customers. We have a great selection of house types available for sale at Riven Stones right now to ensure our customers find their dream home which meets their needs. ”

Riven Stones is located just a 15 minute drive south from in Blackburn, Lancashire, offering a selection of 3 and 4 bedroom homes. To find out more about Riven Stones and the homes available, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/blackburn/riven-stones.

*Terms and conditions apply. Available on selected plots and developments only. It is not offered with any other promotion unless by special arrangement by us. Please speak to a sales executive for further details.

**Based on the existing home being valued by our agent and using the easymover scheme, agreed estate agents fees will be paid.