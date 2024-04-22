Taylor Wimpey Manchester takes part in #NoMowMay initiative

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

According to Plantlife, the UK has lost 97% of its flower-rich meadows since the 1970s*, resulting in a drastic decrease in important food sources for pollinators. Throughout ‘No Mow May,’ individuals, businesses and organisations around the UK are invited to put the lawnmower away for a month to allow their grass to grow freely, resulting in many benefits to wildlife.

As part of its wider commitments to creating greener, healthier communities, two of Taylor Wimpey developments across Wigan and Middleton will be taking part in No Mow May. To help encourage biodiversity, Taylor Wimpey Manchester has pledged to let the grass grow in certain areas and is encouraging residents and visitors to embrace the beauty of natural landscapes and observe the diverse array of wildflowers and wildlife that flourish in untreated grasslands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Evans, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: “We are committed to creating greener, healthier communities for our customers and taking part in No Mow May is one of the many ways we are doing just that. It’s a fantastic initiative and one that has a real benefit to our environment and we’re pleased to be playing our part to help.”

Taylor Wimpey street scene

By letting nature take its course, Taylor Wimpey hopes to inspire others to adopt eco-friendly practices and promote biodiversity in their own neighbourhoods.

To find out how Taylor Wimpey is supporting ‘No Mow May’, visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/news/no-mow-way