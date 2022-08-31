Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have gone in for two apartment blocks - one 14-storeys tall - to be built on Percy Street, close to the 16-storey Bhailok Court tower which is currently under construction.

The two developments are part of Preston's Stoneygate regeneration area close to the city's iconic bus station.

And they add to a fast-changing skyline with an increasing number of skyscraper blocks being built to house hundreds of people keen to join the big switch from the suburbs to city living.

Bird's eye view of how the proposed blocks would fit into the Stoneygate area of Preston, opposite the Bhailok Tower.

What are the plans?

The latest two buildings, situated either side of a former 18th century Unitarian chapel, have been proposed by PWA Planning on behalf of developer Premier Saga.

The 14-floor block will replace the current Chadderton Court building which comprises 12 flats. The new building would have 29 one-bedroom apartments and 15 two bed units.

How Chadderton Court and Crompton Court would look on Percy Street.

The other proposed block, to be called Crompton Court, would provide just eight apartments on land which is currently used as a car park.

What do the designers have to say about the project?

The two buildings are being designed by Preston architect FWP. The company says they will be built with conservation in mind, ensuring the chapel – which is Preston’s oldest place of worship – "retains strong sight lines and is still available to view from street level."

Brent Clayton, a partner at FWP, said: “We have worked closely with the developer to bring forward a project in keeping with the transformation of the Stoneygate area of the city that we are seeing gathering momentum.

The 18th century former chapel will be sandwiched between the two blocks.

“If approved the development will play its part in the creation of the new and vibrant urban village that will bring people and prosperity into this part of Preston.

“We believe our proposals will regenerate two currently underused areas and deliver much needed high-quality housing, helping to realise the vision and objectives set out in the Stoneygate regeneration framework.

“As a Preston based firm, we are committed to playing our part in the wider regeneration of the city and helping deliver projects that make a positive difference.”

Daniel Hughes, associate at PWA Planning, said: “We’re proud to have submitted plans for this scheme that will help plug the gap for high quality homes in this area of Preston, while also contributing towards the wider regeneration of the area.”

A spokesperson from Premier Sagar, added: “We’re really excited to be part of the regeneration of Stoneygate.

"Having previously saved this site from long term dereliction in 1996 with the Chadderton and Crompton development, while also retaining the listed building at the former chapel, we are now working closely with PWA Planning and FWP on the new proposal and design to significantly upgrade the site with conservation in mind.”

Why is Preston’s skyline changing so dramatically?

The Chadderton and Crompton buildings join several apartment block projects either on the drawing board or under construction in Preston city centre.