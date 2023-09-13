Swap concrete jungle for pastures new in Hoddlesden

Watch more videos on Shots!

Kingswood Homes’ Spinners Brook in Hoddlesden is a great option for city centre renters looking to get onto the property ladder as well as apartment owners who may be in need of more space.

The collection of 72 three, four and five-bedroom homes is surrounded by rolling countryside and next to the open water of a reservoir. It is also perfectly located for commuters who can take a train from Darwen train station, a 10-minute drive from Spinners Brook, to Manchester Victoria in 40 minutes.

Lesley Myers, sales director at Kingswood Homes said: “Buying a home at Spinners Brook offers buyers so much more than an apartment in a city centre. Not only do they get gardens, driveways and stunning countryside views, they get so much more ‘home’ for their money.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

Spinners Brook is a great option for Manchester city centre renters

“Apartments in Manchester city centre are priced similarly to our homes, starting from around £340,000 for a three-bed apartment. Buying a Kingswood Home means current renters stop paying off someone else’s mortgage and they are investing in their future in a place they could settle in for a long time.”

The three-bedroom properties at Spinners Brook currently start from £329,995 and go up to £474,995 for a five-bedroom home.

Customers can also customise their home via Kingswood’s innovative Shape Your Home concept.

Lesley continues: “Shape Your Home puts our customers in charge of the internal layout of their homes. They can choose from ground and first floor layouts to create a home that fits in with their lifestyle. They might opt for open-plan living space, add in a home office or choose fewer but larger bedrooms each with their own en-suite.”

The views from the show homes at Spinners Brook

The Haybarn 3 has four potential configurations to choose from. Downstairs, customers can either have a separate or open plan living room at the front of the home plus a kitchen/dining room at the back of the property as well as a downstairs utility/cloakroom.

Upstairs there can either be three double bedrooms or three doubles plus a single bedroom. In both options the main bedroom has its own ensuite shower room and there is a family bathroom too.

“For current renters who think owning their own home is out of reach, the new 100% mortgages have been designed to help them. There’s a number of criteria that buyers have to meet such as each applicant has to be a first-time buyer and over the age of 21. They must also have evidence of any rental and household expenditure payments paid by themselves for 12 consecutive months within the last 18 months,” adds Lesley.

If buyers have saved a deposit, even if it’s 5%, this will result in lower monthly payments and potentially more mortgages to choose from.

Kingswood's Spinners Brook in Hoddlesden

Three show homes are now open at Spinners Brook including two fully furnished show homes and a virtual reality house.

Visitors can physically take a look inside a Farmhouse 5 and a Haybarn 4 as well as explore four house types with the VR headset on; the three-bedroom Bridgecote 3, the four-bedroom Byre 3M and Haybarn 4 and then the Weaver 4.

Kingswood Homes also offers customers an all-inclusive specification that is anything but standard. Every home comes with features such as a Ring doorbell, Nest heating system, AEG appliances including a five-ring gas hob, integrated fridge, freezer and dishwasher and floor tiles to the kitchen and bathrooms.

The five-bedroom Farmhouse 5 and four-bed Haybarn 4 show homes also have a selection of personalisations showcased such as kitchen styles, dressing areas with fitted wardrobes, additional tiling and options for interior doors.

Hoddlesden has a village shop/deli and a local pub, The Ranken Arms. It is ideally situated close to the M65 and the M6, with easy access to Blackburn, Preston and Manchester. The village is also home to St Paul’s CE Primary School that is Ofsted rated outstanding.