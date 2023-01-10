News you can trust since 1886
Supreme four-bed Lancashire countryside home in quaint village with three reception rooms hits the market for eye-catching price

This home is grand is every sense of the word.

By Jack Marshall
5 hours ago

On the market for £349,950 with Jusa Homes, this supreme four-bed Wesham home sits at the end of a tranquil cul-de-sac and represents countryside living at its finest, boasting three reception rooms, a brand-new fully fitted kitchen, spacious bedrooms, a detached double garage, and a large garden. Take a look around...

LancashireWesham