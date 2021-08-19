Superb seven-bed countryside mansion with lake, helipad, indoor pool, impeccable interior, 17 acres, and two detached cottages up for sale

On the market (price on application) with Armitstead Barnett, this seven-bed mansion is located on the Fylde coast and features one of the most stunning facades to a property you will ever encounter. The home also boasts 17 acres of gorgeous grounds, an indoor pool, four reception rooms, a lake with water feature, a helipad, a dual marble staircase, conservatory, amazing kitchen, spacious bedrooms, formal gardens, and an additional two cottages and a flat over the garage. Take a look around...