Superb four-bed Clitheroe barn conversion with two-bed annexe and games room on the market for £595,000
This is a stunning Clitheroe barn converstion.
Monday, 14th June 2021, 11:59 am
Updated
Monday, 14th June 2021, 12:01 pm
On the market for £595,000 with Property Shop, this charming four-bed property is set in the heart of Clitheroe and features a wonderful breakfast kitchen, two spacious reception rooms, a split first-floor staircase, a master bedroom with en suite and dressing room, and a two-storey annexe with a garage to the ground floor and a home office and games room above. Take a look around...
Page 1 of 5