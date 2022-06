On the market for £1.2m with Armitstead Barnett, this five-bed Fylde mansion features a pillared porch, an entrance hall with maple flooring, a dining kitchen with central unit, a main lounge leading through to the orangery, a snooker room with bespoke bar, a home gym with hot tub and sauna, a master bedroom with en suite, and gardens boasting a brick barbeque, water fountain, and double garage. Take a look around...