Summer ‘staycation’ settings available at Lancashire developments

DWNW - 006 - Bradgate Style home garden at Centurion Village in Leyland

Following a boom in popularity over recent years, David Wilson Homes has new properties available in Leyland and Longridge, ready to offer the ideal setting for a ‘staycation’ for new residents.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Instead of expensive travel abroad, residents throughout the UK are spending more time exploring and experiencing what the country has to offer.

According to Consumer Intelligence, in a poll taken during the 2024 summer holidays, 52% of British people decided to take a vacation in the UK, rather than travel abroad to Europe and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For some, the sheer convenience of a staycation is simply too hard to ignore, especially with no long-haul flights or extreme travel times to deal with.

DWNW - 003 - Ingleby Style home at David Wilson Homes' Centurion Village Development

A David Wilson home has much to offer house hunters due to the flexibility of the available rooms and the wealth of local amenities and attractions to indulge in, and can serve either as a base or the holiday itself.

Gavin Powell, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “With some lovely, scenic locations in the UK, it’s easy to see why people are eager to explore their surroundings and make the most of what their local communities have to offer.

“Our properties in Leyland and Longridge are ideal for anyone who wants to explore the local area and make a holiday from the comfort of their home. We invite interested home buyers and investors to visit the development and find out more about how to get the most out of the Lancashire lifestyle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is especially true for residents in Leyland, who have a plethora of local amenities to enjoy, whilst they can also make the most of a stunning new home available at the nearby Centurion Village development.

DWNW - 001 - A typical street scene at David Wilson Homes' Centurion Village in Leyland

Families with younger children looking for a fun afternoon out will have a blast at the local Jungle World in Leyland, a play park full of activities for kids to exhaust themselves on. For those looking for fresh air, the nearby Worden Park is an idyllic area with a model railway, hedge maze and formal gardens available to be explored.

Residents in Longridge also have a wide range of amenities available at the nearby Inglewhite Meadow development.

Those looking to practice their golf swing can find the nearby Longridge Golf Club, take in the gorgeous Lancashire countryside whilst enjoying a classic British pastime. For meals out, there are a variety of options within easy reach, including Hamadan, the local Indian restaurant, The Alston Pub for iconic English pub food and The Hilltop Brasserie, a charming restaurant that focuses on the gastro dining experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within easy reach of both developments is the city of Preston, where residents will find a whole host of opportunities in the centre of the city, including St George's Shopping Centre, which contains a whole host of shopping outlets, restaurants and cafes.

Alternatively, residents can easily embrace the local culture of the region by visiting The Harris Museum, Art Gallery & Library and the iconic Wallace and Gromit Statue. For events, the Preston Guild Hall is the perfect place to book a great night out, and residents can catch the next big blockbuster at the Arc Cinema.

For buyers looking for investment opportunities, properties in Lancashire would have huge appeal due to the short-term holiday letting opportunities for those looking to visit the area.

Buy-to-let properties serving as holiday homes remain incredibly popular and worthwhile for investors, partly thanks to staycations being more attractive for holidaymakers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those looking to keep the fun closer to home instead, David Wilson Homes developments have an available collection of three and four-bedroom homes that are perfect to style for whatever needs that residents would have.

For example, the Greenwood style home, available at the Centurion Village development, is so customisable that David Wilson Homes has created an interactive dolls house to give their buyers inspiration on how best to customise it for their individual needs.

These customisations include the customer's own games room, gym, music room, painting room, nursery, yoga studio, and much more.