Grand six-bed Ribble Valley mansion dating back to 1800s with gorgeous modern interior on the market for £1.25m

On the market for £1.25m Entwistle Green, this six-bed property in Langho features 0.75-acres of gardens and woodland, an extensive driveway, a detached two-storey triple garage, original interior characteristics, stonework, stunning living spaces, and spacious gardens. Take a look around...
1. WLEPnews-23-02-22-Snodworth Road PAP 2-NW.jpeg
Credit: Entwistle Green
Photo: Credit: Entwistle Green
2. WLEPnews-23-02-22-Snodworth Road PAP 3-NW.jpeg
Credit: Entwistle Green
Photo: Credit: Entwistle Green
3. WLEPnews-23-02-22-Snodworth Road PAP 4-NW.jpeg
Credit: Entwistle Green
Photo: Credit: Entwistle Green
4. WLEPnews-23-02-22-Snodworth Road PAP 5-NW.jpeg
Credit: Entwistle Green
Photo: Credit: Entwistle Green