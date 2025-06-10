Stunning barn conversion in Fulwood offers luxury living on expansive grounds.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A beautifully converted barn tucked away on Preston's prestigious lightfoot lane has gone on the market, offering a rare opportunity for buyers seeking space, style and serenity, all within easy reach of city life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The five bedroom property, set in immaculate grounds, combines traditional charm with modern luxury across a generous 4,000 square feet of living space.

Despite its peaceful, private location, the barn remains well connected. Set back behind double gates and approached via a sweeping gravel driveway, the property is just minutes from motorway links, schools, shops and public transport options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once inside, the home reveals a thoughtful layout designed for comfort and flexibility. The entrance vestibule opens into a welcoming hallway that includes a cosy library area.

The dining room’s stained glass feature adds warmth and character, while a separate formal lounge with a brick fireplace and adjacent conservatory provides even more space for family gatherings or quiet moments.

The kitchen is fitted with sleek contemporary units and granite worktops, complete with integrated appliances and a central breakfast bar.

Set in landscaped gardens and surrounded by greenery, this lightfoot lane gem offers a rare blend of privacy, space and accessibility - a turnkey home with countryside charm just minutes from the heart of Fulwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.