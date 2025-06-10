Stunning barn conversion in Fulwood offers luxury living on expansive grounds
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
A beautifully converted barn tucked away on Preston's prestigious lightfoot lane has gone on the market, offering a rare opportunity for buyers seeking space, style and serenity, all within easy reach of city life.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
The five bedroom property, set in immaculate grounds, combines traditional charm with modern luxury across a generous 4,000 square feet of living space.
Despite its peaceful, private location, the barn remains well connected. Set back behind double gates and approached via a sweeping gravel driveway, the property is just minutes from motorway links, schools, shops and public transport options.
Once inside, the home reveals a thoughtful layout designed for comfort and flexibility. The entrance vestibule opens into a welcoming hallway that includes a cosy library area.
The dining room’s stained glass feature adds warmth and character, while a separate formal lounge with a brick fireplace and adjacent conservatory provides even more space for family gatherings or quiet moments.
The kitchen is fitted with sleek contemporary units and granite worktops, complete with integrated appliances and a central breakfast bar.
Set in landscaped gardens and surrounded by greenery, this lightfoot lane gem offers a rare blend of privacy, space and accessibility - a turnkey home with countryside charm just minutes from the heart of Fulwood.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.