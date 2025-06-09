The stunning 4-bed detached home in Lightfoot Lane is on the market for £575,000 with Dewhurst Homes.

The tranquil home briefly comprises of three spacious receptions rooms, an open-plan kitchen/dining room, an office, a double garage, a WC, a cloakroom and a utility room on the ground floor.

The master bedroom on the first floor has a walk-in closet, bespoke fitted wardrobes and en-suite shower room,

There are two more bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor.

The spacious property also benefits from outdoor kennels.

Dewhurst Homes said: “There is great potential in this home and the living space is multi-functional, with the potential to convert the family room to a fourth bedroom and office into a wet room.

“On external inspection; block paved driveway providing ample off road parking, front and rear gardens, and integrated double garage with electric door. Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the accommodation on offer.

“This exceptional home offers the perfect combination of luxury, comfort, and practicality.

“Whether you're enjoying the spacious living areas, or taking advantage of the advanced technology, every corner of this property has been thoughtfully designed to cater to your lifestyle needs.”

For more information on the property, click here.