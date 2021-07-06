Sprawling three-storey five-bed Ribble Valley mansion with home gym, cinema, games room, and treehouse yours for £1.795m
This three-storey mansion is one of the Ribble Valley's most breathtaking homes.
On the market for £1.795m with Athertons, this five-bed meticulously crafted super-home is named Killymoon and features ultra-modern reception rooms, a home office and gym, an open-plan family kitchen/diner with central island, a master bedroom with en suite, a huge games room and home cinema to the second floor, electric gates, triple garage, and a garden with Indian stone flagged patio, water feature, tree house, and play area. Take a look around...
