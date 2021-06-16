Sprawling six-bed mock-Tudor mansion with bespoke kitchen, games room, home bar, and bucolic gardens on the market for £800,000
From the mock-Tudor facade to the stunning interior, this Leyland home is pristine.
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 9:46 am
Updated
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 9:50 am
On the market for £800,000 with Entwisle Green, this breath-taking six-bed detached home features a grand entrance hallway and galleried landing, a large living room, dining room, snug, two downstairs double bedrooms and wet room, bespoke fitted kitchen diner, large games/family room and entertainment room, master suite with dressing room and en suite, and substantial grounds. Take a look around...
Page 1 of 6