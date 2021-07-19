Sprawling five-bed equestrian property built in 2012 with home cinema and garden treehouse on the market for £1.65m

On the market for £1.65m with Mortimers, this vast five-bed equestrian property in Samlesbury boasts five garages, 1.6 acres of land, a 1/4 acre pond, a clean-cut open-plan kitchen/diner, a family living room with a wood burning stove, old farm stonework and oak beams, a play room, a sun room, a home cinema, en-suites and dressing rooms off two of the bedrooms, and amazing gardens with treehouse. Take a look around...