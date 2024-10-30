On the market for £1.1m with Armitstead Barnett, this modern mansion is simply spectacular.
A recently-constructed modern home in the quaint and tranquil village of Little Hoole outside of Preston, this spacious, high-quality home not only features stunning contemporary design, but boasts breathtaking countryside views to boot.
To the ground floor, you will find a bright entrance hall, a living room with built-in entertainment system, and a vast open-plan kitchen diner with supreme high-end finishes, integrated appliances, and bi-fold doors opening onto the rear patio. A double-sided fireplace separates the kitchen from a lounge bathed in natural light.
There is also a playroom, a utility room with a dog shower, and a downstairs WC, while upstairs you will find four double bedrooms including a deluxe main with en suite and walk-in wardrobe.
Outside, this magnificent home boasts landscaped front and rear gardens as well as an outbuilding housing a gym with a sauna and an entertainment area with kitchenette and log burner. There is also an extensive lawn, play area, and BBC space, while the home also features a detached double garage with an office above, electric gates, and security system.
Take a look around...
