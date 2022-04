On the market for £850,000 with Armitstead Barnett, this seven-bed Garstang property boasts a litany of period characteristics including bay windows, stone sills, coving, high ceilings, and a traditional kitchen with granite work surfaces and a central island. Other features include wood-burners, a master bedroom with exposed beams and an en suite, and a large patio and lawn to the rear. Take a look around...