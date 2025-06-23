We tour the spacious 3-bed Ribbleton with large garden and grassy areas on the market for £140k

By Adriana Amor
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 11:52 BST

Take a tour of this spacious 3-bedroom home in Ribbleton, featuring a large garden and grassy areas, now on the market for £140,000.

The charming mid-garden terrace on Gamull Lane is on the market for £140,000 with Tiger Sales & Lettings as is offered with no chain involved.

The spacious property briefly comprises on a large living room, kitchen, utility room and hallways on the ground floor.

There are three generous bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor.

The property is set back from the road with a grass area, front flagged garden and large rear garden.

It’s located close to bus routes, schools, shops and parkland.

For more information on the property, click here.

Scroll through for 13 photos inside the spacious property.

