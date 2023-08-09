The four-day event, which first started in 1924, will run from Thursday, August 17, to Sunday, August 20.

There will be dozens of exhibits on show – from floral masterpieces to landscaped show gardens – as well as fun for all the family, with musical entertainment, yoga sessions, and displays including falconry and BMX riding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be special guests, including gardeners Frances Tophill and Katie Rushworth, celebrity chefs John Torode MBE, Lisa Faulkner and Phil Vickery, as well as Mr Tumble aka Justin Fletcher, for the younger visitors.

There are activities to enrall all ages, including BMX displays, Mr Tumble and falconry

Where is the Southport Flower Show being held?

The show will take place in Victoria Park, The Esplanade, PR8 1RX.

Gates open from 10am to 6pm (5pm on Sunday).

Where do I park for the Southport Flower Show?

A garden from a previous show

Parking will be signposted upon arrival into Southport. Available for an all-day rate of £8 per car, there are two main public parking areas located a short distance from the show with a regular Park and Ride Service. The drop off/pick up point is close to Duke Street Gate.

Disabled car parking is located within the Esplanade (Eco Centre) at a cost of £8 per car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pre booked wheelchairs and scooters are to be booked in advance through Event Mobility and collected at the Eco Centre, PR8 1RX.

You can not prebook parking.

This garden from a previous show, was inspired by China

How do I buy tickets to the Southport Flower Show?

Tickets cost £28 per person on the gates, or can be bought early for less, online here.

Children under 16 go free with a paying adult.

Can you get food at Southport Flower Show?

Organisers say there will be a “wide variety” of food available, thanks to a varied assortment of mobile catering units located around the showground, with seating.

This year there will also be Fordhall Organic Farm at the show, providing mobile catering.

What’s the history of Southport Flower Show?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was originally started in 1924 by the local council, but since 1986 has been operated by Southport Flower Show company, and is the biggest independant flower show in the country.

It is held annually for four days in late August and has attendances of over 80,000.