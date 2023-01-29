News you can trust since 1886
Smoke alarm averted serious house blaze in Bamber Bridge, say firefighters

Firefighters have stressed the importance of working smoke alarms after a serious blaze was averted at a house in Bamber Bridge.

By Brian Ellis
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Crews from Penwortham and Bamber Bridge attended the incident which is believed to have been caused by battery chargers being left on an electric hob.

A spokesman for Penwortham Fire Station issued a statement on social media saying: "Luckily smoke detectors alerted the occupier.

"Have you got working smoke alarms? If so how do you know they work?

The damaged chargers, dust cloth and hob (Image: Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service).
"This could have been a lot worse if the smoke alarm had not alerted the occupier."

Damage was restricted to two battery chargers, tools, a dust sheet and an electric hob.

Government figures show 91 per cent of households in the UK owned a working smoke alarm during 2019/20, a three per cent increase on 2014/15.

Fire experts say smoke alarms should be tested every month.

But only 25 per cent of those householders say they test their alarms every month, as advised by fire experts.

Penwortham