Smoke alarm averted serious house blaze in Bamber Bridge, say firefighters
Firefighters have stressed the importance of working smoke alarms after a serious blaze was averted at a house in Bamber Bridge.
Crews from Penwortham and Bamber Bridge attended the incident which is believed to have been caused by battery chargers being left on an electric hob.
A spokesman for Penwortham Fire Station issued a statement on social media saying: "Luckily smoke detectors alerted the occupier.
"Have you got working smoke alarms? If so how do you know they work?
"This could have been a lot worse if the smoke alarm had not alerted the occupier."
Damage was restricted to two battery chargers, tools, a dust sheet and an electric hob.
Government figures show 91 per cent of households in the UK owned a working smoke alarm during 2019/20, a three per cent increase on 2014/15.
But only 25 per cent of those householders say they test their alarms every month, as advised by fire experts.