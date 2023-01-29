Crews from Penwortham and Bamber Bridge attended the incident which is believed to have been caused by battery chargers being left on an electric hob.

A spokesman for Penwortham Fire Station issued a statement on social media saying: "Luckily smoke detectors alerted the occupier.

"Have you got working smoke alarms? If so how do you know they work?

The damaged chargers, dust cloth and hob (Image: Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service).

"This could have been a lot worse if the smoke alarm had not alerted the occupier."

Damage was restricted to two battery chargers, tools, a dust sheet and an electric hob.

Government figures show 91 per cent of households in the UK owned a working smoke alarm during 2019/20, a three per cent increase on 2014/15.

Fire experts say smoke alarms should be tested every month.