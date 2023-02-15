Slick three-bed cul-de-sac Lancashire family home with modern interior on the market for less than £200k
This cul-de-sac is the epitome of family living.
By Jack Marshall
17 minutes ago
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 5:19pm
On the market for £199,950 with Chesters, this three-bed end-of-terrace home in Adlington, Chorley features a large main reception room with a modern fireplace, a dining area, a fitted kitchen, a conservatory, spacioous bedrooms including a main bedroom with en suite, and a large south-facing rear garden. Take a look around...
