Sleek two-bed Ribble Valley home with secluded garden on the market for just £115,000

This modern static home is located just a stone’s throw away from Clitheroe.

By Jack Marshall
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 11:12 am
Updated Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 11:13 am

On the market for £115,000 with Mortimers, this two-bed property features a spacious open-plan living room with a fitted kitchen, French doors leading onto the front seating area, a master bedroom with en suite, and a garden with patio as well as communal facilities such as a pool and clubhouse. Take a look around…

