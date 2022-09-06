Sleek Lancashire home with modern finish hits the market for less than half of average UK house price
This Buckshaw Village home is described by the estate agent as the ‘ideal first time home’.
By Jack Marshall
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 12:06 pm
On the market for offers in excess of £140,000 with Bridgfords, this well-presented mid-mews home features an entrance hallway, a modern fitted kitchen and cosy lounge, two double bedrooms and a three-piece family bathroom suite, and large garden space to the rear. Take a look around…
