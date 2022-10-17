News you can trust since 1886
Michael Bailey Estate Agents

Six-bed wonder: Huge detached Lancashire home in 1.5 acres hits the market

This beautiful period property boasts an exclusive location.

By Jack Marshall
36 minutes ago
Updated 17th Oct 2022, 5:10pm

On the market for offers in excess of £825,000 with Michael Bailey Estate Agents, this six-bed detached Preston home features over 1.5 acres of groomed gardens, an orangery, spacious reception rooms, a modern fitted kitchen, a dining area, and a master bedroom with a dressing room and en suite. Take a look around...

1. Roseacre Cottage

Michael Bailey Estate Agents

Photo: Michael Bailey Estate Agents

Photo Sales

2. Roseacre Cottage

Michael Bailey Estate Agents

Photo: Michael Bailey Estate Agents

Photo Sales

3. Roseacre Cottage

Michael Bailey Estate Agents

Photo: Michael Bailey Estate Agents

Photo Sales

4. Roseacre Cottage

Michael Bailey Estate Agents

Photo: Michael Bailey Estate Agents

Photo Sales
LancashirePreston
