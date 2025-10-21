Show homes now available at Burnley development

BM - 001 BM_BrunLeaHeights_Burnley_Kingsley_4bed - A typical Kitchen Dining Room at a Barratt Homes development

Lancashire housing developer has announced that its show homes on the Brun Lea Heights development in Burnley are now available.

Both of the show homes, the Ellerton and the Kingsley, are in a prime position on the Lancashire development. Available fully furnished with the interior design crafted by the experts at Irresistible Design Group.

One of these homes, the Ellerton, is a bright and practical home, well-suited to modern family living. The large open-plan kitchen with ample dining space has French doors leading to the garden.

It also features a spacious lounge for all the family to relax in. Upstairs, the main bedroom has an en suite shower room, and there is a further double bedroom, a single bedroom and a family bathroom.

BM - 010 BM_BrunLeaHeights_Burnley_Kingsley_4bed - A typical Barratt Homes Living Room

The Ellerton show home at Brun Lea Heights has been designed to take into consideration eco-elements. The designers used lots of recycled and reclaimed wood along with black metal to give that contemporary edge, whilst considering the environment within the furniture.

Tones of green and natural were incorporated throughout the house with the use of wallpaper and paint, combined with natural and painted wood panels to bring a little life and texture to the walls.

The other home, the Kingsley, house hunters will find a bright open-plan kitchen and dining room with French doors to the rear garden. The spacious lounge at the front of the home is the ideal space to unwind together after a long day.

Upstairs, the main bedroom has an en suite, and there are two further double bedrooms alongside a single bedroom. This provides plenty of space to set up a dedicated home office for those who work from home, or even a hobby room.

BM - 020 BM_BrunLeaHeights_Burnley_Kingsley_4bed - A typical Barratt Homes Bedroom

The Kingsley show home has been designed to contrast and complement the Ellerton. With more space, this home is perfect for growing and larger families alike.

Designed to be a rich luxury show home, the lounge boasts an impressive feature wall on entry and walnut wood panelling is framed with black pendant lights around the TV unit. Deep tones of blue were used to contrast the warm walnut panels and soft gold throughout the house is complemented by the rich blue sofas and deep textured soft furnishings.

These colours follow throughout the kitchen, again framing the wallpaper and complementary walnut furniture with a stunning navy. Upstairs, the mood is softer but still sophisticated and luxurious.

Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “We are delighted to highlight that the stunning show homes are now available for purchase as seen. We know that their release has been eagerly awaited by interested buyers who want a prime spot in our Brun Lea Heights community.

“We encourage anyone interested in these homes, and those house hunting in Burnley, to come down to the development to have a look around whilst the show homes are still viewable.”

Across the development, there is a variety of schemes made for potential buyers to consider for a comfortable and affordable move.

One of the featured Ellertons is available with either a £12,700 deposit contribution or 105% Part Exchange, which gives both first-time buyers and second steppers the chance to make their move much easier and more affordable.

Now over 95% sold, Brun Lea Heights is located on Rossendale Road and has a collection of three and four bedroom homes on the market from £285,000.

For more information about the properties and offers available at the development, call the sales team on 033 3355 8474 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Lancashire.