Show home kitchens auctioned off for hospice

THREE kitchens from show homes at Worden Gardens in Leyland have brought in a donation to St Catherine’s Hospice.

When the show homes at the Redrow development on Leyland Lane underwent a revamp, the kitchens from the Stratford, Oxford and Canterbury were auctioned off to Redrow employees.

Senior quantity surveyor James Thompson, commercial manager Peter Wilkinson and sales consultant Sofia Delgado are now the owners of the kitchens and helped towards raising £2,595 for St Catherine’s Hospice. Peter has bought the kitchen for his in-laws as a thank you for their help with childcare.

John Handley, managing director of Redrow Lancashire, said: “The original show homes opened back in 2020 so, to go with our hi-tech customer experience suite, we gave the interiors a revamp, including new kitchens. They were in a great condition so we decided to auction them off to employees to raise some funds for St Catherine’s.”

The hospice cares for patients and families across Chorley, Preston and South Ribble who are affected by life-shortening conditions like cancer, motor neurone disease and heart failure.

St Catherine’s director of marketing & engagement, Nicky Hodgekiss-Cook, said: “St Catherine’s are committed to providing quality of life to the end of life for local people. We support patients and their families at home and at the hospice with a personalised approach to care. But we can’t do that without the help of our community. We are so grateful to Redrow for choosing to support us with this auction, and for everything else they do for us throughout the year.”

The new show homes are open every day and current homes available at Worden Gardens start from £320,000. To find out more call 01257 581698 or visit www.redrow.co.uk/wordengardens.