Show Home For Sale In Warton As Final Countdown Begins

Anwyl Homes has now sold 50 of the 66 private sale properties at its Mill Green development, off Lytham Road.

With the final countdown underway, the three-bedroom Bretton show home has been released for sale. Styled by professional interior designers, it’s being sold as seen with all the fixtures, fittings and furniture included in the price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Imogen Suffell, area sales manager for Anwyl Homes Lancashire, said: “Situated close to Lytham, but without the price tag that area commands, location has been a key factor for buyers at Mill Green. Prices here are competitive, plus buyers appreciate that a new build home offers the chance to save on energy bills. Our new homes include energy efficient boilers, radiators and appliances; high quality loft and wall insulation; low energy lightbulbs and water efficient taps and showers.

The Anwyl show homes at Mill Green in Warton

“Now we’ve sold 75% of the homes and have just 16 properties available before we reach a sell-out, we’re offering the chance to own the show home that’s inspired many of our homeowners to move here. The lucky buyer will simply need to bring their personal effects with them as we’re including everything from the light fittings and curtains to mirrors, wall art and even the furniture.

“While the show home offers the chance to move into a readymade home, there’s still time for other buyers to make their own style choices. We have a selection of three and four-bedroom homes available with the opportunity to choose things like the style of kitchen or the colour of the bathroom tiles.”

Current prices at Mill Green start from £237,995 for a three-bedroom Snowdon style property, set out over three floors.

The Bretton show home is available from £254,9965.

The Bretton features an open plan kitchen and dining room

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has modern living at its heart, featuring an open-plan kitchen and dining area, with a separate lounge at the front of the property and a must-have downstairs cloakroom. Upstairs there are two double bedrooms, the main with en-suite shower room, and one single bedroom, which is still a good size, plus the family bathroom

It’s been styled using vibrant orange and yellow tones.

In the lounge, the interior designers have created an on-trend look using round edges with a wall mural using circles providing a stylish feature, complemented by round edged artwork, mirrors and coffee table.

Even the smallest room in the home has been given the style treatment, with bespoke wallpaper in the downstairs cloakroom inspired by the nearby Lytham Windmill.

Latest figures from the Home Builders Federation (HBF) show that the average new build house owner saves more than £180 on their monthly energy bills, compared with those living in older properties. That works out at an annual saving of £2,200.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The energy efficiency of new Anwyl homes makes them eligible for “green mortgages”. The homebuilder can link buyers with independent financial advisors, with access to the whole mortgage market, to help them identify the right finance option to enable them to purchase a new home

The new Anwyl homes at Mill Green are less than three miles, or a six-minute drive, from Lytham’s famous windmill, offering the best of coast and country living. There are also two primary schools within a mile.

The cities of Preston, Manchester and Liverpool are easily accessible via road or rail, making it a great base for commuting.