On the market for £3.75m with Fine & Country, this five-bed mansion is situated within 4.54 acres of glorious, landscaped gardens and features a welcoming traditional feel with period characteristics, a modern finish, a home gym, a cinema room, a stunning fitted kitchen, spacious bedrooms, numerous outbuildings, a detached garage which has been converted into an art studio, sprawling gardens, and a self-contained studio flat. Take a look around...