Redrow invites Leyland homebuyers to readymade event at Worden Gardens

Readymade homes are high specification, energy efficient new build homes that are ready to move into as soon as the homebuyer is, with no onward chain, and high-quality finishes curated by Redrow’s interior designers or the buyer themselves. Important extras such as flooring and countertops are included, saving potential homebuyers thousands.

According to View My Chain, it takes six months on average to locate a new home and then complete the moving process – with the stress of the process putting off some buyers from making the move at all.

Redrow’s Readymade collection of homes are designed to offer a stress-free and simple move into beautiful homes with fully fitted and luxury interiors, tailored individually by their talented team of designers. Not only that, but homebuyers who make the move ahead of winter, will be able to save on energy this autumn thanks to the energy efficient features.

Redrow's homes at Worden Gardens in Leyland

Held over the weekend of Saturday 9th / Sunday 10th of September, Redrow will open the doors to its completed homes at Worden Gardens. From 10am to 5.30pm prospective homebuyers can explore the homes available, meet with independent financial advisors, solicitors and of course a friendly sales team on hand to provide advice and answer questions.

First time buyers who are looking for a contribution to their deposit or in need of support with selling fees are welcome and can speak to experts on hand. Homebuyers will continue to save once moved in thanks to the fantastic energy efficiency of Redrow homes.

James Holmear, Group Sales Director at Redrow, said: “Homebuyers are eager to have hassle and chain-free moves in the current market, without the stress of thinking about expensive finishings. Our homes are designed to help people achieve their dream home at record speed without compromising on quality.

“We are excited to welcome prospective homebuyers into our developments to showcase how Redrow can help secure your dream home. Our team of new home experts are on hand to assist with an easy move into a premium homes without the stress.”