Recently-upgraded three-bed Chorley bungalow with stunning open-plan kitchen hits the market
This property has undergone a recent ‘full upgrade’, according to the estate agent.
By Jack Marshall
17 minutes ago
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 10:06am
On the market for offers in excess of £400,000 with Reeds Rains, this three-bed Chorley bungalow features a warm lounge with bay window, a fitted kitchen with orangery extension, a snug, a main bedroom with en suite, and gardens to the front and rear as well as a garage. Take a look around...
