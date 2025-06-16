It's so spacious! Inside the incredible £525k Preston cottage with home cinema, 4 bedrooms and garden

By Adriana Amor
Published 16th Jun 2025, 12:16 BST

Take a look inside an incredible £525k cottage in Preston, featuring a home cinema, four bedrooms, and a spacious garden.

The stunning cottage on Fernyhalgh Lane is on the market for £525,000 with Open House Preston Ltd.

The beautiful property briefly comprises of two spacious lounges, a hallway and generous bedroom on the ground floor.

Downstairs, the charming property is home to a spacious cinema room and an open-plan kitchen/dining area.

Three spacious bedrooms, including an en-suite, and the family bathroom are located upstairs.

The lovely property also has a generously sized rear garden, perfect for children to play and for making the most of summer evenings as a family.

For more information on the property, click here.

Scroll through for 15 photos inside the spacious property:

Ladywell Cottages, Fernyhalgh Lane, Preston

Open House Preston Ltd

Ladywell Cottages, Fernyhalgh Lane, Preston

Open House Preston Ltd

Ladywell Cottages, Fernyhalgh Lane, Preston

Open House Preston Ltd

Ladywell Cottages, Fernyhalgh Lane, Preston

Open House Preston Ltd

