We tour the spacious 2-bed Preston home with secluded gardens and garage in sought after area

By Adriana Amor
Published 30th Jun 2025, 15:10 BST

Discover the charm of this Preston 2-bed home, complete with secluded gardens.

Located in the popular residential area of Fulwood, the charming bungalow is on the market for offers over £190,000 with Vanessa Daley Estates Limited.

It briefly comprises of two large bedrooms, a generous living room, dining room, kitchen and shower room.

The spacious property also boasts a detached garage, great frontage secured by wrought iron gates to the driveway and beautiful, secluded gardens.

For more information on the property, click here.

Scroll through for photos inside the lovely property.

1. Harrison Road, Preston, PR2 9

Vanessa Daley Estates Limited

Photo Sales

2. Harrison Road, Preston, PR2 9

Vanessa Daley Estates Limited

Photo Sales

3. Harrison Road, Preston, PR2 9

Vanessa Daley Estates Limited

Photo Sales

4. Harrison Road, Preston, PR2 9

Vanessa Daley Estates Limited

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonFulwoodGardensProperty
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice