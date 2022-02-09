Most expensive streets over the last five years revealed

Preston property: These are the 10 most expensive streets with a PR1, PR2, PR3 or PR4 postcode

Just where are the most expensive places to buy a house in the Preston area?

By Adam Lord
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 2:57 pm

Well, a new tool by home sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since early 2016 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the PR1-PR4 postcodes.

With streets in Fulwood and Penwortham among the priciest, the data makes for interesting reading.

Below, we've rounded up the top 10 most expensive streets with a PR1, PR2, PR3 or PR4 postcode. For more of the Property Solvers research, click HEREWant to see fewer ads? Subscribers to the Lancashire Post get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more

1. Ballam Road, Westby

Heading out towards the Fylde coast, the average sale price was £756,333

Photo Sales

2. Netherlea Fold, Whitechapel

An average sale price of £750,000. Our image is of Whitechapel Village Hall and for illustration purposes of the tiny hamlet in Goosnargh

Photo Sales

3. Hothersall Lane, Hothersall

An average sale price of £640,000 in another rural location

Photo Sales

4. Out Lane, Chipping

A generic image of the Ribble Valley village has been used for illustration purposes

Photo Sales
PrestonPenworthamFulwood
Next Page
Page 1 of 3