Over 2000 homes in Preston are overcrowded, new census data shows.

They are among more than one million households across England and Wales with fewer bedrooms than they need, with the national figure barely changing from the previous census a decade before.

Overcrowded homes are those with fewer bedrooms than needed for the number of occupants. For instance, anyone over 16 or single parents are expected to need their own bedroom, whilst couples living together, pairs of children under 10 or same-sex pairs of children under 16 are assumed to be able to share a room.

In Preston, a total of 2364 houses were overcrowded at the time of the 2021 census, representing 4% of all homes in the city. This is similar to the national picture, where 4.4% of English homes are overcrowded, according to figures released by the Office for National Statistics.

Below are the 17 Preston neighbourhoods, ordered from those with the highest proportion of overcrowded homes to the least.

1 . Overcrowded homes Preston neighbourhoods ranked from the highest proportion to lowest.

2 . St George's Percentage of households overcrowded: 10.5% (212 homes)

3 . St Matthew's Percentage of households overcrowded: 9.5% (323 homes)

4 . Moor Park Percentage of households overcrowded: 7.6% (208 homes)