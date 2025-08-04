We tour the elegant 3-bed Preston home with garage, superb gardens and an orangery

The charming detached home is located in the ever popular Sandsdale Avenue and is on the market for £400,000 with Vanessa Daley Estates Limited.

It briefly comprises of a spacious, open-plan kitchen/living room, a generous living room, a porch, a WC and an open-plan living room on the ground floor.

The first floor is home to three generous bedrooms including an ensuite with walk in wardrobe and a family bathroom.

The gorgeous home boasts immaculate front gardens, driveway parking for multiple cars, and a garden that has been superbly landscaped and is a gardeners dream filled with a variety of mature plants and shrubs bringing colour all year around. Highly private and secluded, the garden has two flagged patios with seating and a walkway to the garage.

To the rear, there is a contemporary Orangery spanning the full width of the property.

The beautiful property also boasts a detached double garage has two doors to the front and half of the garage has been converted into a fully plastered room with electrics, power and flooring. The current owners use this space as a gym, but it would be an ideal office or hobby room too as it has a window to the garden.

