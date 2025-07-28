I'm in love with this Preston 4-bed home's stunning dining and kitchen room

By Adriana Amor
Published 28th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

Discover the charm of this Preston 4-bedroom home, featuring a beautiful kitchen.

The stunning house is located in the highly sought after Digby Road, and is on the market for £383,000 with Farrell Heyworth.

The property briefly comprises of a spacious lounge, utility room, WC, hall and beautiful open-plan dining/kitchen room on the ground floor.

The first floor is home to two generous bedrooms, including an en-suite with a walk-in dressing room and a family bathroom.

The second floor has two spacious bedrooms and a shower room.

The lovely property is also close to local amenities and excellent schools and beautiful walks along Lancaster Canal and close to Guild Wheel.

For more information on the property, click here.

Scroll through for photos inside the property:

