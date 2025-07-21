The charming detached family home is in the highly sought-after Harvester Drive in Cottam and is on the market for offers over £400,000 with Entwistle Green.

The beautiful property briefly comprises of a spacious living room, a modern kitchen, A WC and a large garage on the ground floor.

The first floor is home to four generous bedrooms, including an ensuite, and the family bathroom.

The lovely family home also boasts a driveway at the front for several cars, and a beautiful garden on the rear, which is perfect for entertaining, and has a vestibule, patio seating space, laid to lawn and lots of plants giving lots of colour to the garden.

For more information on the property, click here.

Scroll through for photos inside the charming home: