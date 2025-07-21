It has so much potential! I tour the charming 4-bed Preston home with garden, garage and driveway for £400k

By Adriana Amor
Published 21st Jul 2025, 17:23 BST

Discover the charming family home in Preston's Harvester Drive complete with a garden, garage, and driveway, on the market for offers over £400,000.

The charming detached family home is in the highly sought-after Harvester Drive in Cottam and is on the market for offers over £400,000 with Entwistle Green.

The beautiful property briefly comprises of a spacious living room, a modern kitchen, A WC and a large garage on the ground floor.

The first floor is home to four generous bedrooms, including an ensuite, and the family bathroom.

The lovely family home also boasts a driveway at the front for several cars, and a beautiful garden on the rear, which is perfect for entertaining, and has a vestibule, patio seating space, laid to lawn and lots of plants giving lots of colour to the garden.

For more information on the property, click here.

Scroll through for photos inside the charming home:

