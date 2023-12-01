Some Lancashire residents have become eligible for Cold Weather Payments.

The payment is to help with energy bills.

Recipients of certain benefits including Pension Credit, Income Support and Universal Credit, can get a payment if the average temperature in their area is recorded as, or forecast to be, zero degrees celsius or below over seven consecutive days.

Check your eligibility here

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those who qualify get £25 for each seven day period of very cold weather between November 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024. This to help with energy bills for extra heating.

Which postcodes in Lancashire have been triggered?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As of 9am on December 1, the only postcode where qualifying residents are eligible is PR7.

This area covers parts of Chorley, Preston and Leyland, and includes a population of around 34,000 people.

The dates affected are from November 28 to December, with the Rostherne No2 Weather Station giving the temperature readings.

To keep your eye on whether other postcodes get triggered, visit the Government website here.

How do I get the payment?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re eligible, you’ll get these payments automatically. You do not need to apply, but you may need to tell Jobcentre Plus if you have a baby or if a child under five comes to live with you.

The payments do not affect your other benefits.

What could affect payments?

Tell the Pension Service or Jobcentre Plus if you go into hospital - this could affect your payment.

If you’re getting Universal Credit, sign in to your account and add a note to your journal.