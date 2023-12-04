Plumbing expert advises on immediate actions for burst pipes as freezing temperatures hit the UK

Turn Off the Water Supply: Locate your stopcock and turn it off immediately. This action prevents more water from flowing through and potentially worsening the situation.

Drain the System: Once the water supply is off, drain the system by turning on all cold taps. This process helps to remove any remaining water in the pipes, reducing the risk of more damage.

Turn Off Electricity: If there's any chance the water has come into contact with electrical fittings, turn off your electricity at the mains to avoid any risk of electrical hazards.

Contain the Water: If safe to do so, collect as much water as possible using buckets, towels, or other absorbent materials. Quick action can minimise water damage to floors and furnishings.

Document the Damage: Take photos or videos of the damage for insurance purposes. This documentation will be crucial for insurance claims

Contact Your Insurer: Inform your home insurance company as soon as possible. They can guide you on the next steps and how to proceed with repairs.

Call a Professional: Engage a professional plumber to repair the burst pipe. DIY repairs might seem tempting, but professional intervention is crucial for a long-term solution.

Keep Your Home Warm: If it's safe to do so, keep your home warm to prevent further freezing and to aid in the drying process.

Stay Informed: Keep up-to-date with local weather reports and advisories for any further freezing weather alerts.