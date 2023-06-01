Story Homes and Northern Trust have announced plans to build up to 135 new homes on land at Hill Top Lane, Whittle-le-Woods.

They want to build the homes across two plots, with Story Homes constructing 60 on a northern plot and Northern Trust seeking permission for 75 on the eastern plot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They say the new builds will help address local housing demand and contribute towards Chorley Council’s housing land supply.

If planning permission is granted, construction would start on site in summer 2025 with the first homes on the market by early 2026. Picture credit: Northern Trust

Around 30% of the new neighbourhood would be ‘affordable housing’ and each home would include an electric vehicle charging point.

The development would retain existing trees to the east of the site, providing a buffer between the new neighbourhood and the M61 motorway.

When would construction begin?

If planning permission is granted, construction would start on site in summer 2025 with the first homes on the market by early 2026.

Story Homes and Northern Trust have announced plans to build up to 135 new homes on land at Hill Top Lane, Whittle-le-Woods. Picture credit: Northern Trust

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans have yet to be submitted to Chorley Council for consideration, but the developers have posted letters to homes in the area as they seek the views of the local community.

Following consultation with residents, two separate planning applications will be handed to the Council. The local authority said it will not be commenting on the proposals until a formal application has been submitted.

But the proposed site on two parcels of land to the east of Whittle-le-Woods is currently ‘safeguarded’ in Chorley Council’s Local Plan.

This means the Council has earmarked Hill Top Lane as a potential future housing site. The site is also a ‘preferred option’ for residential development in the Central Lancashire Local Plan.

The proposed site on two parcels of land to the east of Whittle-le-Woods is currently ‘safeguarded’ in Chorley Council’s Local Plan, meaning it is earmarked as a potential future housing site. The site is also a ‘preferred option’ for residential development in the Central Lancashire Local Plan. Picture credit: Northern Trust

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The developers intend to submit their outline planning applications to the Council later this month.

What do the developers say?

Story Homes and Northern Trust describe the plans as a ‘great opportunity to create a new modern community in the village’. They said the site will provide ‘much-needed homes in a sustainable location’ and be ‘sympathetic to the scenic character of Whittle-le-Woods’.

“We are delighted to be working with Northern Trust to deliver this new neighbourhood in Whittle-le-Woods,” said Andy Pepper, head of strategic land at Story Homes.

"Our proposal will deliver up to 60 high-quality homes for local people, suitable for first-time buyers, growing families, and downsizers, and will address the growing demand for quality housing in the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said their new neighbourhood would deliver ‘significant benefits’ for the area including hundreds of jobs directly through construction and indirectly via the wider economy and supply chain.

John Tootell, head of strategic land at Northern Trust, added: “We have a strong local track record of delivering new family housing across Tameside and the North West, and we are pleased to present our proposals for up to 75 high-quality homes for Whittle-le-Woods.

“We are pleased to be sharing our plans with the local community and hearing their feedback before submitting our planning application to Chorley Council.”

What has Chorley Council said about the plans?

“No planning application has been received by us for such a development,” said Councillor Alistair Morwood, executive cabinet member for planning and development at Chorley Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will publicise details of any such application which may or may not be submitted in the future, in line with our statutory requirements if and when it is received and made valid.

"We will only carry out an assessment of the proposal against the development plan and any other material considerations once a valid application has been received.

"We are however aware that a developer is looking to consult with local residents and councillors which they have every right to do at any time they wish, and as residents similarly have every right to comment accordingly.”

What happens next?

Story Homes and Northern Trust are holding a virtual consultation of their plans which will run until Tuesday, June 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for the developers said: “Story Homes and Northern Trust are conducting a joint community consultation on the proposals for Whittle-le-Woods and have designed this online public consultation to ensure that the community has the opportunity to find out more about the plans and submit feedback.

"We value the views of the community and all feedback will be considered as we finalise our proposals and prepare to submit two separate planning applications to Chorley Council.”

Residents can view the exhibition and provide feedback via an online questionnaire at whittle-le-woods.consultationonline.co.uk.