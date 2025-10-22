Pendle Hill Properties named top estate agent in Garstang and Longridge for second year running

Pendle Hill Properties Sales Director Thomas Turner outside their Longridge office on Berry Lane

Pendle Hill Properties have been crowned the top estate agent in Garstang and Longridge for the second consecutive year by The British Property Awards.

The family-run business earned the coveted Gold Winner title following an extensive judging process which placed particular emphasis on customer service excellence.

The accolade comes as Pendle Hill Properties celebrate two successful years at their Longridge office, located at 74 Berry Lane. Prior to opening the branch, the team had been serving the local area for many years, led by Sales Director Thomas Turner.

Pendle Hill Properties also boast a unique offering, including an AI-powered database matching system and the innovative Pendle Hill Properties Members Club, both of which are delivering significant benefits to clients. These features ensure buyers, sellers, landlords and tenants alike enjoy a highly personalised and efficient property experience.

Beyond their award-winning property services, Pendle Hill Properties are well known for their active involvement in the community. The company regularly hosts annual Easter and Halloween competitions, an Advent Calendar giveaway, and takes part in local events including the Longridge Soapbox Derby.

This latest achievement further strengthens their position as a trusted and growing presence in the market, as Pendle Hill Properties continue to go from strength to strength across both sales and lettings.

Managing Director Andrew Turner said: “We are incredibly proud to have received this award for the second-year running. It is a huge testament to the dedication, hard work and passion of our entire team who always go the extra mile for our customers.

“Delivering exceptional service has always been at the heart of what we do, and it’s wonderful to see that commitment recognised again by The British Property Awards.”

Sales Director Thomas Turner said: “Longridge means so much to us, it’s more than just a place of work, it’s our home. We’ve built amazing relationships with local people and businesses, and we’re proud to be part of such a thriving and supportive community.”

The British Property Awards provide agents throughout the UK with an invaluable opportunity to compare the service that they provide against the service provided by their local, regional and national competition.

Agents who go that extra mile and provide outstanding levels of customer service are rewarded with the accolade, which acts as a beacon to highlight these attributes to their local marketplace.

Pendle Hill Properties is a family-run estate and lettings agency based in Read and Longridge, providing a specialist residential property sales and rentals service across the Ribble Valley, Longridge, Preston, Burnley and Pendle areas.

For more information on Pendle Hill Properties, see here: www.pendlehillproperties.co.uk

You can register for the free Pendle Hill Properties Members Club here: https://pendlehillproperties.web.lifesycle.co.uk/properties/register