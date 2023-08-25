Part exchange to move to a new home near Preston and move within weeks

The good news for those who can’t wait to move is that Elan Homes is offering to help sellers save time and money by speeding up the process.

The company has homes in Goosnargh ready to move into and will consider accepting a customer’s existing property in part exchange for one of its houses at Whittingham Fold.

Marie Morris, sales director for Elan Home in the North, said: “We recognise that people considering buying a new home in Goosnargh are likely to have a house to sell before they can buy somewhere new. This would usually mean finding an agent to market it, arranging for it to be valued and marketed, having potential purchasers round to view and then potentially becoming entangled in a chain and last minute haggles over the price, all before they can even think about buying somewhere new.

A CGI of the four-bedroom Oakham from Elan Homes at Whittingham Fold, Goosnargh

“We’re here to help make moving as simple and straight forward as possible, saving buyers time and money. Essentially, part exchange means we’ll buy the customer’s home so that they can purchase a new build home from us. It effectively offers the reassurance of having a guaranteed cash buyer without the complication of a slow-moving chain or last minute haggles over the price.

“We aim to exchange contracts within 28 days. There are no hidden costs as we’ll pay the survey and agent fees on the customer’s home. It’s also a convenient option as people who sell in this way will be able to remain in their existing property until their new Elan home is ready to move into.”

Whittingham Fold offers a choice of three and four-bedroom homes with prices from £259,995 to £429,995.

Among them is the four-bedroom Oakham, offering 1,355 sq ft of living space and priced from £379,995.

Situated in a cul-de-sac, the Oakham boasts a large garden and makes a perfect family home with opportunities for children to play outdoors.

There are two sets of French doors leading out to the rear garden – one from the lounge and the other from the open plan kitchen, dining and family room.

“Along with easy access to the garden and lots of natural light, the French doors mean little ones can be supervised from the inside while they play outside, helping them develop a sense of independence,” Marie added.

The ground floor of the Oakham also features a dedicated dining room, a utility and cloakroom.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, one with en-suite, plus family bathroom.

Elan’s homes achieve minimum EPC rating of B, making them eligible for green mortgages from selected lenders.

It also means they’re potentially cheaper to run.

“Research by the HBF** found that over the course of a year, a new house is £2,200 cheaper to run than an older one,” Marie added.

Moving to a new home at Whittingham Fold offers the chance to enjoy the rural setting surrounded by rolling countryside while embracing village living. There are local stores and supermarkets nearby, while Longridge and Preston are also within easy reach.

The show home is open Thursday to Monday from 10am to 5pm. For more information see https://www.elan-homes.co.uk/developments/whittingham-fold.