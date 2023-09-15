Off plan launch for new homes in Eccleston

Watch more videos on Shots!

In response to demand Anwyl Homes is releasing properties at Parr Meadows for sale off plan from its Priory Gardens development in Burscough.

Those who’ve registered interest in the homes are being invited to an exclusive preview event.

Sales director for Anwyl Homes Lancashire Matthew Gould said: “We’ve been building a database of potential purchasers interested in our new homes in Eccleston since before we started building. Location is a factor as Eccleston is a sought-after village and our homes are being built off the prestigious Parr Lane, in the catchment area of popular schools and with good commuter links. We carefully considered who’d want to live here, and why, when planning the development – resulting in an aspirational collection of four and five-bedroom detached homes befitting of the setting.

“We’ve already received enquiries from lots of people interested in the 22 private sale homes we’re building. In response to the demand, we’re inviting those who’ve registered their interest to an exclusive event where they’ll be able to find out more about the properties and be the first to reserve.”

Guide prices for the new homes in Eccleston are from £510,000.

Externally the homes will look traditional, while inside they will be bright and modern, with a high specification.

Features including increased insultation and PV solar panels will help keep the homes warm and cosy, while reducing energy bills and the environmental impact. Homes at Parr Meadows will be Energy Performance Certificate A rated, making them among the most efficient properties available.

Homes will also benefit from electric vehicle charging points.

The homes at Parr Meadows will benefit a sought-after location, surrounded by beautiful countryside and with easy access to the village centre and its amenities.

There’s a supermarket nearby, plus a host of independent and smaller businesses including bakers, coffee shops, takeaways, pubs and restaurants, library, post office, clothing boutiques and gift shops.

There are several parks and playgrounds in the area, as well as a cricket club and football club.

To support the growth of the neighbourhood, Anwyl will make a Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) contribution of more than £400,000 and provide funding towards the creation and maintenance of natural green spaces and playing pitches, and amenity green space.

The homebuilder will retain mature trees and hedgerows bounding the development and provide a new area of public open space in the south west corner of the site.