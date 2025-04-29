Northstone secures full planning permission for 50 new homes in Edenfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northstone, a leading North West housebuilder has secured full planning permission for a high-quality, sustainable residential development in Edenfield on land acquired from Peel Land; delivering 50 new homes alongside a suite of community-focused benefits and environmental enhancements.

The approved scheme includes a broad mix of new homes ranging from one to five bedrooms across a variety of property types including apartments, townhouses, semi-detached and detached homes; as well as single-storey bungalows and three-storey family houses.

All homes will be bespoke and constructed to Northstone’s exacting standards, with distinctive features such as natural stone facades, premium slate-effect roof tiles, bespoke window sizing, traditional sill details and architectural quoins.

As part of Northstone’s commitment to creating communities, the development includes a new car park and amenity area. The car park will include dedicated pick-up and drop-off zones, directly linking to Edenfield C.E. School, and will serve as a key community asset. The amenity space will also incorporate trails, seating, planting, and nature-based recreational features designed to enhance wellbeing and encourage active lifestyles.

A fully-equipped playground within the amenity area will feature high-quality, inclusive play equipment catering for children of all ages, while also providing spaces for families and neighbours to connect and interact. In addition, a community garden and a natural play space set within a woodland clearing will further embed the development within its natural setting.

Thoughtful integration of design and landscaping to protect and enhance the character of Edenfield is key to the development. Northstone will undertake significant ecological and landscaping work, including the removal of diseased and non-native trees, which will be replaced with native species to enhance the local biodiversity. The scheme is designed to deliver 10% Biodiversity Net Gain, supported by the planting of over 700 new trees both on and off site.

Fifteen of the 50 homes will be delivered as affordable rented housing, ensuring local families can access high-quality, secure homes; and with a registered housing provider already in place, these homes can be delivered at pace.

Additional contributions and community benefits include £1,000 per home for off-site playing pitch provision, £6,000 contribution to the Travel Plan and bus tickets for each new household to support sustainable travel within Rossendale and beyond.

Craig Nutter, Managing Director at Northstone said: “We are proud to be delivering a scheme that is not only architecturally considered, but genuinely community-focused and environmentally responsible. Our vision for Edenfield is to provide bespoke homes that respect and enhance the local character, while also delivering tangible benefits for existing residents and future generations.”

Richard Knight, Director of Planning and Strategy at Peel Land added: “We are really pleased that Northstone’s plans will now move into delivery, bringing a wide range of community and environmental benefits, delivering on the approved Edenfield Masterplan and creating a positive legacy for the local area.”

The Edenfield development reflects Northstone’s ongoing mission to deliver high-quality, sustainable and design-led housing across the North West, with every element of the scheme shaped by community feedback, local heritage, and long-term environmental goals.

