New scheme to help homeowners in North West improve heat efficiency and save money

Liverpool-based clean tech company Heatio has partnered with E.ON and Energy Systems Catapult to provide its Energy as a Service solution (EaaS), a subscription-based product that aims to eliminate upfront costs for consumers considering heat pumps, solar PV, or battery storage. The solution will also integrate a bespoke E.ON energy tariff, further reducing costs.

The initiative is supported by the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero through its Net Zero Innovation Portfolio (NZIP), as part of the department’s Green Home Finance Accelerator (GHFA) announced yesterday (Thursday January 18 2024).

The GHFA was established to fund innovative green finance products, promoting the uptake of home energy efficiency and low-carbon heating measures.

The EaaS solution will be launched in the spring, with 350 households in the North West of England being given the opportunity to be the first to benefit from this new service agreement.

The 20-year subscription service, with monthly payments are expected to be around £150 per month. The E.ON Next energy tariff could further reduce energy costs by up to £70 per month.

As a core component of the service, the Heatio Flexx Home Energy Management Solution will specify energy-efficient technologies tailored to individual households based on their actual energy usage and property type.

Recent research conducted during the 2023 GHFA Discovery Phase by the consortium revealed that the upfront capital costs of low-carbon energy solutions are hurdles for consumers. Many are unable to manage the expenses associated with installing, operating, and maintaining technologies like heat pumps and solar PV.

Thomas Farquhar, Co-Founder of Heatio, emphasised the significance of equipping homes with low-carbon heating systems for 'net-zero readiness'. He said: “This initiative isn't just a benefit to the environment, it's a huge benefit for households and consumers. Embracing clean energy unlocks lower energy bills, promotes cleaner energy usage, and ensures homes are both warm and environmentally friendly. Energy as a Service is the first home subscription that actually unlocks energy savings, the netflix of low carbon technologies.

“Our aim, working with E.ON and Energy Systems Catapult, is to advance things forward in helping the public get access to greener technology is necessary if we are to truly transition away from fossil fuels. This is a fantastic opportunity to take a data-driven approach with Heatio Flexx, which will offer accurate specifications to deliver consumer confidence, incentivising homeowners to improve the energy efficiency of their homes and deliver energy security.”

Chris Norbury, E.ON UK Chief Executive, said: “Bundling the technology along with service is commonplace for the many millions of people around the UK who have a mobile phone contract. We’re bringing the same flexibility to energy customers so they can benefit from the transition to cleaner and greener homes without the need to find the upfront finance.

“This is a game-changer for home heating and makes sustainable energy more affordable in the first place, while lowering bills in the longer term and helping transform the energy system.”

As part of the GHFA, Heatio has been awarded up to £1.2 million of funding to support the EaaS initiative as well as a partnership with Perenna Digital Bank and Energy Systems Catapult, which will provide a fixed rate green mortgage that rewards homeowners with a preferential interest rate for retrofitting their homes with low carbon technologies.