New properties released at popular Fulwood development

The new phase – called Foxgloves at Tabley Green, is adjacent to The Orchards and sits to the east of Tabley Lane.

The 5.6-acre parcel of land will feature a range of detached three to five-bedroom homes Redrow’s award winning arts and crafts inspired Heritage Collection.

Homes will also benefit from solar (PV) panels and electric car charging points, making them ideal for homebuyers who want to live more sustainably.

The Hampstead. Photo: Redrow

“We are really pleased to have launched our new phase - Foxgloves,” said Sian Pitt, sales director at Redrow Lancashire.

“It will offer generously sized detached homes, all with spacious private gardens, and surrounded by green open space, mature trees and wetland areas, so homeowners can enjoy nature on their doorstep.

“We also have a number of different house types available on this new phase, which haven’t previously been available at this location, including the five-bedroom Hampstead property.”

The Hampstead boasts a kitchen/dining/ family area that spans the back of the home, with two sets of doors leading on the garden. There is also a separate utility room, cloakroom, lounge and integral garage.

Upstairs, there are five double bedrooms, two en-suites and a family bathroom. Prices currently start from £500,000.

This new phase at Tabley Park will generate more than £900,000 of direct investment in the local community through section 106 agreements linked to the planning application. This includes around £590,000 towards community infrastructure, almost £280,000 to Preston City Council for offsite affordable homes provision and £40,000 towards a potential toucan pedestrian crossing on Tom Benson Way.

Ideal for commuters, Foxgloves at Tabley Green now has direct access to the North Preston East West Link Road, providing quick access to the new Preston Western Distributor Road and new M55 junction.

Tabley Green benefits from easy access to the bustling city centre of Preston, with its restaurants, bars and shopping amenities, while being close to a Sainsbury’s, Lidl and Post Office. And, for homeowners wanting to enjoy the great outdoors, Brockholes Nature reserve is just over 10 minutes away.